Sulphur man arrested in connection with hit-and-run involving 15-year-old girl

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested following a hit-and-run on Koonce Road, near Theresa Lane, in north Sulphur, on Nov. 19.
Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office say a 15-year-old girl was struck while riding her bicycle around 8 p.m. on Nov. 19 and left in the ditch with a head injury.
Kim Myers, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, released information on Wednesday, Dec. 5, asking for help finding the vehicle believed involved in the crash - a 2007 or 2008 dark blue Chevy Tahoe. Myers said the vehicle was missing the passenger side mirror and may have had minor scratches and scrapes along the front right fender area.
Myers announced on Thursday, Dec. 6, that multiple leads from the public led to the vehicle being found and a suspect arrested.
Jacky L. Abshire, 32, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at his job on one count of felony hit-and-run driving. His vehicle was also located at his place of employment.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.