Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: December 5, 2018

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center:
Chanel Denae Lanette, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with intent, drug paraphernalia, money laundering; transactions involving proceeds of criminal activity. Bond: $68,500.
Nicole Michelle Swackhamer, 33, Crowley: Drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, required position and method of turning at intersections. Bond: $5,750.
Corey Alan Trosclair, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, theft of a firearm, probation violation. Bond: $30,000.
Krystal Rachelle Cedars, 30, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated, careless operation. Bond: $5,000.
Thomas Lee Breaux, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Jacob Richey Boone, 29, Pineville: Simple burglary, theft less than $1,000. Bond: $7,500.
Jeffrey Lee Adams, 29, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000, aggravated burglary, possession of drugs with intent, drug paraphernalia, attempted theft less than $1,000, instate detainer.
Adaysha Shydoah Citizen, 23, Lake Charles: Simple battery, theft less than $1,000, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, possession of drugs.
Garald Eugene Welton, II, 32, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, probation violation.
Joseph Clay Duhon, 42, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.
Travis Lamond Melbert, 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, instate detainer.
Joseph Mourice Fontenot, 34, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.
Kari Diana Gibson, 27, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.
Mark Clayton Smith, 56, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Thomas Craig Narcisse, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Hope Olivier Doyle, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Jailon Andrew Hantz, 25, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; pregnant victim.
Caleb Joseph O’Quinn, 27, Sulphur: Simple burglary, theft less than $1,000, resisting an officer.
Lex David Williamson, 37, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer by violence.
