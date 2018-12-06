McNeese names Sterlin Gilbert as its head football coach

In 2014, Gilbert served as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Bowling Green. The Falcons gained 432.9 total yards per game (41st NCAA), while averaging 173.0 yards on the ground and 259.9 yards passing. The production came without starting QB Matt Johnson, who was injured and would a year later earn 2015 Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors. Gilbert mentored backup QB James Knapke to 3,173 passing yards, the seventh-best mark in program history, despite his only having 10 previous collegiate passing attempts. Wide receiver Roger Lewis recorded 1,093 receiving yards and earned first-team All-MAC honors. BGSU running backs combined for 2,192 yards and 26 TDs as the Falcons finished the season with a victory over South Alabama in the 2014 Camellia Bowl.During the 2012-13 seasons, Gilbert served as the offensive coordinator at Eastern Illinois, where in his second year he was named 2013 FootballScoop FCS Coordinator of the Year. The Panthers led the nation in total offense (589.5 ypg) and scoring (48.2 ppg), while ranking second with 372.4 passing yards, and 20th with 217.1 rushing yards per game, leading to a 12-2 record and an Ohio Valley Conference Championship.