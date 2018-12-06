Iowa man dies from injuries suffered in Jeff Davis Parish crash

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Officials with Louisiana State Police say an Iowa man injured in a Nov. 30 crash has died.
The single-vehicle crash happened on U.S. 90, west of Pousson Road in Jeff Davis Parish, according to a news release from state police.
Trooper Derek Senegal said 41-year-old Brandy Lynn Lucker of Iowa lost control trying to pass a vehicle and crashed into a ditch. The 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser overturned several times, causing Lucker and her passenger, 44-year-old Shane James Ardoin of Iowa, Louisiana, to be ejected.
Lucker sustained moderate injuries. Ardoin was transported from the scene with serious injuries. Neither was wearing a seat belt.
On the morning of December 6, 2018, Ardoin succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at an area hospital according to state police.
At the time of the crash, Lucker was charged with improper passing.
The crash remains under investigation and additional charges are possible.
