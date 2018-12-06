Former head of local Toys for Tots chapter accused of stealing thousands from organization

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The former head of the local Toys for Tots organization stands accused of stealing from the organization.
John Henry Lamar, 62, was indicted Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, on a charge of theft over $25,000. Lamar has not been arrested.
Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier said the allegations involve the diversion of money intended for the Toys for Tots campaign.
Toys for Tots is a Christmas toy drive sponsored by the United States Marine Corps Reserve. It is not associated with KPLC’s Christmas Toy Drive, Community Christmas.
The alleged thefts took place over a three-year period, between Oct. 5, 2015, and Dec. 1, 2018, according to the indictment.
While the charge is theft over $25,000, DeRosier said the actual amount is still being determined and may be in excess of $100,000.
Lamar is no longer the coordinator for the local Toys for Tots chapter, according to DeRosier and the Toys for Tots website.
DeRosier said he did not want people to be reluctant to give to Toys for Tots or other Christmas toy drive campaigns.
“I would not people to refrain from participating in the 2018 Toys for Tots campaign, period,” DeRosier said. “John Lamar is no longer associated with the Toys for Tots campaign.”
