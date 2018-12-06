First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day issued for Saturday’s rain threat

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The clouds have returned today, so it is not as pretty outside. There will be more clouds that build in later this evening. There may even be a small and light shower that passes over in the afternoon. Rain chances will remain low, though. It is also warmer with temperatures expected to reach the 60s this afternoon.
Through the evening, the clouds will stick around. It will not be a pretty sunset thanks to all the clouds. There should not be any rain. The winds will calm down a little during the evening. If you have any plans this evening, you should not need a jacket since there will not be any rain, and the temperatures will be warm.
Overnight, it will be a lot warmer. With the cloudy conditions overnight, it will prevent temperatures from falling too much. Lows tonight will fall to the lower to mid 50s. So, no need for a jacket when you head out the door in the morning. There should not be any rain overnight.
The rain will hold off until late Friday. So, in the morning hours on Friday, it looks to have just cloudy conditions. By the afternoon, and especially overnight, that is when the rain will come back thanks to a low-pressure center passing over. I have the rain chances up to 60% for Friday. Again, this will be later in the day, particularly in the evening.
The rain chances are up to 100% on Saturday. There will be heavy rain with maybe a few storms. There should not be any severe weather with this system. Just a lot of rain. The heaviest rain will be around the mid-morning on Saturday and linger into the afternoon. When this is all said and done, there could be around 2-4 inches with higher amounts in local areas.
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday with the likelihood for heavy rain. With the events taking place on Saturday, you just need to keep in mind about the weather. Especially in the morning. It is election day, and it is McNeese’s graduation. If you are going out to vote, it would be better to wait until the afternoon.
The good news is that the rain should be gone by Sunday. The bad news is that the clouds will linger around limiting any sunshine. Therefore, temperatures will struggle to warm up during the day. Highs will be in the upper 40s, and low 50s.
By Monday of next week, the sunshine will come back, and it will be a great day! The downside of this is that the temperatures will remain cool. Highs will be in the 50s in the afternoon. The sunny conditions will carry over into Tuesday as well making it a great start to next week.
