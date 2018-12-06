FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds and warmth return today ahead of heavy rain threat Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Today will mark the start of change to what has been a cruise-control forecast so far this week as clouds are already beginning to move in from the west and temperatures that will gradually warm up a bit more this afternoon with highs returning to the lower 60s later today. Rain looks to hold off but you’ll certainly notice a change compared to the past couple of days which are the first indications of a bigger storm system on the way late tomorrow night and Saturday. Lows tonight will be a bit milder as well with temperatures dropping into the 50s overnight.
Friday will start off cloudy and skies remain overcast with temperatures starting off in the 50s during the morning and warming into the 60s as a few showers begin to arrive from the west by afternoon. Any initial rain will likely remain on the light side but could affect your afternoon and evening plans if they involve the outdoors. Heavier rain could begin arriving mid to late-evening in parts of the area depending on the speed and exact track of the low, so rain chances will continue increase to 70-100% after 9 and 10 p.m. tomorrow night.
Saturday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of heavy rain and flash flooding that could cause disruptions to your day. The heaviest rain will continue arrive in the predawn hours and continue to push through Southwest Louisiana during the morning and finally depart later in the afternoon and evening, but a potential for 2 to 4 inches is likely and could lead to some street flooding and fast rising water in poor drainage areas if it falls in a short enough period of time.
Severe weather is not likely with this low, but enough rain that flooding could be a real factor and leading to the issuance of the First Alert Weather Day for impactful weather that could cause some travel disruptions due to the potential for street flooding, especially with Saturday not only being Election Day but also graduation for McNeese State University.
Colder air will wrap around the low as it departs to the east and send our temperatures back down into the 40s Saturday night with Sunday setting up to be a rather cloudy, raw and cold day as highs struggle to reach 50 degrees. Sunshine finally returns next week with frost likely in parts of Southwest Louisiana Monday and Tuesday mornings!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
