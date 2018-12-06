FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds and warmth return today ahead of heavy rain threat Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Today will mark the start of change to what has been a cruise-control forecast so far this week as clouds are already beginning to move in from the west and temperatures that will gradually warm up a bit more this afternoon with highs returning to the lower 60s later today. Rain looks to hold off but you’ll certainly notice a change compared to the past couple of days which are the first indications of a bigger storm system on the way late tomorrow night and Saturday. Lows tonight will be a bit milder as well with temperatures dropping into the 50s overnight.