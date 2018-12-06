Children’s Museum houses replica of the late President Bush’s train - The Bush 4141

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Bush 4141 was a train designed by Union Pacific in honor of late president George H.W. Bush.
For a limited time the Children’s Museum in Lake Charles will house a replica of the famous train.
“It’s a piece of history,” Michael Leger, President of the Lake Area Model Railroad Club says. “It’s getting rarer and rarer that we have a man such as George Bush that things like this are done for him.”
Leger says it’s an honor to pay respect to someone like President Bush.
“You hear so much negative stuff nowadays this is kind of a positive thing in a way," Leger says. "To reinforce that hey this was a great man he’s done great things for the country he helped out a lot of different places and this is just an honor to him.”
Leger says it also presents children with a vital piece of history.
“Children of today need to see things in a more positive light than what they’re seeing daily," Leger says. "It’s really sad the way our Country’s going but that’s just the thing it is
