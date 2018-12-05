Wendy Aguillard sworn in as VP of Louisiana Assessors' Association

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
Calcasieu Parish Assessor, Wendy Curphy Aguillard, was sworn in on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, as the Vice President of the Louisiana Assessors’ Association (“LAA”) for 2019.
Mrs. Aguillard has served the last two years as Treasurer of the LAA and was named the 2015 Assessor of the Year by the Association.
Wendy has worked in the Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s office since 1996 and has served as Assessor since her election in 2011.
She is the mother of 2 sons, Garett Curphy, and the late Hunter Curphy. Wendy has been married to her husband, Brandon Aguillard, since 2007.
