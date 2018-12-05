VIDEO: Pres. George W. Bush tears up as he remembers his father, Pres. George H.W. Bush

(KPLC) - President George W. Bush teared up as he remembered his father, Pres. George H.W. Bush, at his father’s funeral Wednesday.
President George H.W. Bush served as the 41st president of the United States and his son served as the 43rd president.
The younger Bush said his father told the country in his inaugural address that we should not be remembered as the most driven to succeed, but by a caring spirit.
That is what his father will be remembered for, he said, calling him “a great and noble man, the best father a son or daughter could have.”
“We’re going to miss you. Your decency, sincerity and kind soul will stay with us forever.”
