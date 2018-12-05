Turkey seeks arrest of 2 former aides to Saudi crown prince

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file, photo released by the press office of the G20 Summit Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a plenary session on the second day of the G20 Leader's Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Turkey is seeking the arrest of two former aides to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who were dismissed amid the fallout from the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.(G20 Press Office via AP, File)