Starved Great Dane ate own foot to survive, shelter says

WARE SHOALS, SC (RNN) — The owners of a starved Great Dane that ate one of his own feet to survive are charged with ill treatment of animals, the Associated Press reported.
The 6-year-old dog is clinging to life, according to North’s Arks Rescue, the rescue group that’s taking care of him.
Warning, social media posts in this story contain images that some may find disturbing
“LUKE is Back in ICU and is Critical,” a post on the organization’s Facebook said on Tuesday.
“Luke took a turn for the worse this morning, and we had to postpone surgery on his limb. The respiratory infection we had been treating him for came back with a vengeance, and we decided he could not undergo anesthesia under these conditions.”
Late last month, Ware Shoals police officers got a call about a "very skinny" Great Dane missing over half his back right leg.
The 6-year-old dog was tied to a metal pole, and officers say there wasn't a food or water bowl nearby, according to a police report.
Owners Jessica James and Skylar Craft couldn't tell officers how long the dog had been tied up or how long he had been injured, the report said.
