Southwest Louisiana Arrest Report: December 5, 2018

Aldino Roshawn Trent, 35, Lake Charles: Direct Contempt of Court, Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense (14 grams or less), Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense (14 grams or less), Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense (14 grams or less), Criminal Trespass, Resisting an Officer by Refusal to I.D., Violations of Registration Provisions, Switched License Plate, Driver must be Licensed, Criminal Trespass. Bond: $16,000.