Southwest Louisiana Arrest Report: December 5, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Donavan Wayne Bean, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule II, Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense (14 grams or less). Bond: $4,000.
Desmond Roy Dugas, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense (14 grams or less), Possession of Synthetic Marijuana 1st Offense. Bond: $4,000.
Christopher Allen Thompson, 37, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000.
Marcos Gabriel Latalladi, 33, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia.
Dalton Shane Trahan, 23, Sulphur: Obstruction of Justice. Bond: $1,000.
Michael Glen Borel, 43, Vinton: Partial Reimbursement by Indigents, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule II, Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense (14 grams or less). Bond: $4,500.
Heather Diane Hickerson, 36, Lake Charles: Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense (14 grams or less), Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule II, Possessions of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule IV, Direct Contempt of Court, Probation Violation, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule II, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule II. Bond: $14,000.
Christopher Lloyd Foster, 40, Sulphur: Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, Revocation of Parole.
Aries Devonte Harris, 25, Hattiesburg, MS: Following Vehicles, Produce, Manufacture, Distribute or Possess with Intent Schedule II Narcotic, Attempt and Conspiracy.
Gordon Meade Propst, 72, Lake Charles: Accessories after the Fact, Obstruction of Justice, Duty to make complaints; penalty; immunity. Bonded.
Thomas Anthony Leonards, 64, Iowa: Accessory after the Fact, Obstruction of Justice, Duty to make complaints; penalty; immunity. Bonded.
Jeanette Daigle Thevis, 68, Lake Charles: Duty to make complaints; penalty; immunity, Accessories after the Fact, Obstruction of Justice. Bonded.
Daniel Shane Purvis, 38, Vinton: Simple Battery, Simple Battery.
Michael Jerome Darjean, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation.
Benjamin Patrick Carter, 28, Lake Charles: Possessions of Marijuana 1st Offense (14 grams or less), Direct Contempt of Court, Disturbing the Peace, Direct Contempt of Court, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana 1st Offense, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana 1st Offense, Instate Detainer.
Mohamed Ahmed Elashry, 32, Lake Charles: Simple Criminal Damage to Property less than $1,000, Attempted Simple Burglary, Direct Contempt of Court.
Regan Drake Caro, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule II.
Murry David Doucet, 43, Westlake: Theft from $25,000 or more. Bonded.
Aldino Roshawn Trent, 35, Lake Charles: Direct Contempt of Court, Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense (14 grams or less), Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense (14 grams or less), Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense (14 grams or less), Criminal Trespass, Resisting an Officer by Refusal to I.D., Violations of Registration Provisions, Switched License Plate, Driver must be Licensed, Criminal Trespass. Bond: $16,000.
Duane Khristopher Huntsberry, 20, Lake Charles: Probation Violation, Probation Detainer, Probation Violation, Probation Violation, Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Probation Detainer.
Damon Wayne Dailey, 46, Sulphur: Operating a Vehicle While Under Suspension for Certain Prior Offenses, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating While Intoxicated; Third Offense, Operating Vehicle While License is Suspended. Bond: $750.
Edwin Noe Soliz Montano, 27, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000, Identity Theft.
Latosha Frances Brune, 28, Lake Charles: Illegal Possession of Stolen Things from $5,00 but less than $25,000, Theft less than $1,000. Bond: $3,500.
Roy Joseph Benoit, 37, Lake Charles: Illegal Possession of Stolen things form $5,00 but less than $25,000, Turning Movements and Required Signals, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous substance, Schedule II. Bond: $5,250.
