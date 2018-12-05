Report: South Florida offensive coordinator to be named next McNeese football coach

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - South Florida offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert is to be named the next McNeese head football coach, footballscoop.com is reporting.
Gilbert has been offensive coordinator at USF since January 2017.
He was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under head coach Charlie Strong at Texas in 2016. He has also coached at Tulsa Bowling Green and Eastern Illinois.
Gilbert played high school football in Texas and played college football at Angelo State University.
Read his bio on the USF website HERE.
