Ponchatoula man accused of child porn possession; bond set at $25 million

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FBI’s New Orleans Child Exploitation Task Force, or CETF, which includes Louisiana State Police, arrested a Ponchatoula man Tuesday (Dec. 4) for possession of child pornography.
Bond for 59-year-old Edd Scafidel Jr. was set at $25 million. Scafidel faces more than 1,000 counts of possession.
The investigation began in November after CETF agents received information related to the possession of child pornography. CETF agents searched Scafidel’s home, and several electronic devices were seized as evidence. Scafidel was arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.
Potential federal criminal charges may be forthcoming.
