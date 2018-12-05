Incoming police chief Shawn Caldwell names deputy chiefs

“Sergeants Fondel and Nicosia are two decorated veterans of the Lake Charles Police Department," Caldwell said. "Their experience and proven leadership across a broad spectrum of divisions within the department are aspects that helped me make my decision. I thank all eleven of the highly qualified applicants. Sergeants Fondel and Nicosia understand and embrace the importance of positive relationships between police officers and community members and will prove to be a tremendous asset as they continue their work with the department in their new role.”