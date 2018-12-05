Incoming police chief Shawn Caldwell names deputy chiefs

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Incoming Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell has named Det. Sgt. Franklin Fondel and Det. Sgt. Michael Nicosia to serve as deputy chiefs.
Fondel is a 20-year veteran of the force and Nicosia is a 17-year veteran of the department.
“Sergeants Fondel and Nicosia are two decorated veterans of the Lake Charles Police Department," Caldwell said. "Their experience and proven leadership across a broad spectrum of divisions within the department are aspects that helped me make my decision. I thank all eleven of the highly qualified applicants. Sergeants Fondel and Nicosia understand and embrace the importance of positive relationships between police officers and community members and will prove to be a tremendous asset as they continue their work with the department in their new role.”
A graduate of Lake Charles-Boston High School and an Army veteran, Fondel served as an investigator for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office before joining the Lake Charles Police Department in 1998. He is a graduate of the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, Leadership Southwest Louisiana and is a recipient of the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award.
Fondel has served the department as a uniformed patrol officer, an administrative investigator, department spokesperson, recruitment officer, lead for dignitary protection, head of security for the Lake Charles Civic Center, a member of the Honor Guard and most recently as a detective in the violent crimes division.
Nicosia is a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, who joined the department in 2001 after retiring from the United States Navy after 21 years of service. In addition to his 17 years of experience with the department, he also has 15 years of military law enforcement experience.
He is a graduate of the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy and holds numerous certifications in areas such as crisis intervention, crisis negotiation, narcotics, advanced SWAT and tactical operations and gang response.
Nicosia has served the department as a patrol officer, property crimes investigator, hostage/crisis negotiator, Honor Guard supervisor and most recently as an investigator overseeing compliance and registration of convicted sex offenders.
