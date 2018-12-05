Inaugural “Battle of the Bells” Lake Area fundraising challenge

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Salvation Army has announced a new fundraising effort featuring the mayors of Lake Charles, Westlake, and Sulphur, according to a news release.
The first “Battle of the Bells” will take place on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the aim of filling the Red Kettles.
The competitors for this event will be teams led by Mayor Bob Hardey of Westlake who will be at the Market Basket grocery located at 2013 Sampson Street, Mayor Mike Danahay of Sulphur who will be at the Walmart Supercenter located at 525 N. Cities Service Highway, and Mayor Nic Hunter of Lake Charles who will be at the Walmart Supercenter located at 3451 Nelson Rd.
The Salvation Army says Funds raised from this event will go towards the programs and services it provides year-round to the homeless, the hungry, and the struggling.
