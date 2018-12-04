Former Saints cornerback Brandon Browner sentenced to 8 years in prison

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Saints cornerback Brandon Browner was sentenced to eight years in a California state prison after pleading no contest to attempted murder, according to a report by TMZ Sports.
Browner allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, chased her, dragged her and smothered her in a carpet, per the La Verne Police Department in California.
Browner was also accused of stealing the woman’s Rolex watch. He fled the residence, but was later arrested and charged with attempted murder and faced life in prison.
The 34-year-old appeared in court where he pled no contest to one count of attempted murder and two counts of willful child endangerment. In exchange, the remaining charges (robbery, burglary and false imprisonment) were dropped.
Browner played for the Black and Gold in 2015. The former Super Bowl Champ with the Seahawks and Patriots, struggled in New Orleans. He started all 16 games in New Orleans, but was hit with numerous pass interference calls.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.