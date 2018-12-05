First Alert Forecast: Rain chances are about to increase with heavy rain by Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It is another beautiful day with lots of sunshine and no rain around us. This is the last of the nicer looking day for a while. The winds today should not be too strong and will remain out of the northeast. This will keep us dry and rain-free. Temperatures today will only warm up to the upper 50s.
Through the evening, it will be nice with limited clouds around and no rain. It should be another breath-taking sunset as there should be some color to the sky. Temperatures will be cooling quickly after sunset. They should be around the mid 40s by nightfall.
Overnight, it will not be as cold as this morning. It will still be chilly, but temperatures should not get near the freezing mark. Lows tonight, rather will fall to the mid to upper 30s. Some places may stay in the 40s. It will be nice and clear with no rain.
Changes will soon be on their way, though. A high-pressure center that has been keeping the rain away, will be moving to the east. That means our winds will turn out of the south, therefore increasing the humidity, cloud cover, and temperatures.
So, throughout the day on Thursday, it will start off a little chilly and sunny. It will quickly warm up to have the temperatures in the 60s by the afternoon. The clouds will also be increasing later in the day. There will be sunshine at times, but the later in the day it is, the less clouds will be around. There should still be no rain on Thursday.
The rain will hold off until late Friday. So, in the morning hours on Friday, it looks to have just cloudy conditions. By the afternoon, and especially overnight, that is when the rain will come back thanks to a low-pressure center passing over. I have the rain chances up to 60% for Friday. Again, this will be later in the day, particularly in the evening.
The rain chances are up to 90% on Saturday. There will be heavy rain with maybe a few storms. There should not be any severe weather with this system. Just a lot of rain. The heaviest rain will be around the midmorning on Saturday and linger into the afternoon. When this is all said and done, there could be around 2-4 inches with higher amounts in local areas.
The good news is that the rain should be gone by Sunday. The bad news is that the clouds will linger around limiting any sunshine. Therefore, temperatures will struggle to warm up during the day.
By Monday of next week, the sunshine will come back, and it will be a great day! The downside of this is that the temperatures will remain cool. Highs will be in the 50s in the afternoon. The sunny conditions will carry over into Tuesday as well making it a great start to next week.
