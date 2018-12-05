FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another picture-perfect day before some changes arrive later this week

Clouds will gradually be on the return through Thursday as east to southeasterly winds bring milder temperatures back through the day as highs reach the middle 60s on the bring on increasing clouds and humidity levels as an even milder night returns Thursday night with lows in the 50s. A few showers could arrive by Friday afternoon but the bulk of the heaviest rain holds off until Saturday. Rain chances Friday will slowly go up to 60% by evening, with most of the rain on Friday remaining on the light side until late evening and overnight when some heavier downpours begin arriving by early Saturday morning.