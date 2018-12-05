FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another picture-perfect day before some changes arrive later this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures this morning are cold enough for frost in some areas with another bright and sunny day ahead which will again gradually warm temperatures up through the 40s and into the 50s by afternoon with a lighter breeze today out of the northeast. Temperatures after sunset will again quickly drop into the 40s but a shift in winds overnight may send temperatures up a degree or two closer to sunrise, therefore frost is not likely tonight.
Clouds will gradually be on the return through Thursday as east to southeasterly winds bring milder temperatures back through the day as highs reach the middle 60s on the bring on increasing clouds and humidity levels as an even milder night returns Thursday night with lows in the 50s. A few showers could arrive by Friday afternoon but the bulk of the heaviest rain holds off until Saturday. Rain chances Friday will slowly go up to 60% by evening, with most of the rain on Friday remaining on the light side until late evening and overnight when some heavier downpours begin arriving by early Saturday morning.
An area of low pressure will slowly move across the coastline through the morning and midday hours of Saturday with the main difference in the forecast compared to yesterday being associated with timing as the latest guidance keeps the 2 to 4 inch rain totals confined to the morning through early afternoon hours of Saturday for Southwest Louisiana. Severe weather parameters aren’t all there for a big severe weather event with the main threat for Southwest Louisiana coming from the heavy rain that could lead to street and road flooding as heavy downpours bring a threat for fast rising water.
By afternoon, the low tracks east with the heaviest rain moving out of the area later in the day Saturday but clouds linger on the heels of a big shot of colder air that will send temperatures down into the 40s Saturday night with clouds lingering and a few sprits of rain and drizzle at times through the day Sunday as the upper level low moves out of the area Sunday night and Monday. Clear and frosty weather returns early next week.
Stay tuned for updates on this evolving weather situation if you have travel or outdoor plans Saturday as it is Election Day. We will be here throughout the weekend to keep you updated, so make sure to stay tuned and also download the free KPLC weather app for the latest weather updates sent to your tablet or mobile device!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.