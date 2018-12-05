CPSO asking for public’s help identifying hit-and-run driver

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run, according to Kim Myers with CPSO.
Myers said the accident occurred around 8 p.m. on Nov. 19 on Koonce Road near St. Theresa Lane in Sulphur.
A 15-year-old female was riding her bicycle when she was struck by a vehicle. The victim was left in a ditch with a head injury, according to Myers.
The vehicle is described as a 2007-2008 dark blue Chevy Tahoe with a missing passenger side mirror as well as minor scratches and scrapes along the front right fender.
CPSO asks that anyone with information call Sgt. Bryan Guth at 337-491-3700. The driver of the Tahoe is believed to live in the area of Koonce Road near St. Theresa Lane or know someone who lives in the area.
The victim is recovering from her injuries.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.