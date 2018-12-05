A Centuries Old Story: The Lakota Warriors Story

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -The story continues for a pair of brothers sharing their family story. Floyd Clown, Sr. and Doug War Eagle are joining author William Matson to discuss and sign the book “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy” all based on the family’s history.
Over a century after being hunted down by the government the duo is making their 185th appearance as they travel across the United States and Europe to share their history.
The event will kick off at the Sulphur Regional Library today on Cypress Street from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - and is open to the public.
