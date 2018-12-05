Burger King sells Whoppers for a penny...at McDonalds

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Burger King has a new Whopper promotion where you have to visit McDonald’s to unlock the deal.
Sounds odd, right? It’s called the “Whopper Detour” and well, here’s how it works:
You have to be close to a McDonald’s location (or within 600 feet of one) to redeem the coupon from the Burger King app.
The app uses geolocation. Once it receives that you’re at a McDonald’s, it will unlock the Whopper sandwich for a penny promotion.
The idea is, the user will be detoured from McDonald’s. The deal can be used one time per registered user at participating locations.
Burger King says, "turning more than 14,000 McDonald’s into Burger King restaurants. Sort of.” Watch the promotional video HERE.
Hurry! The deal ends on Dec. 12.
