Saints open as 10-point favorites over the Bucs

Drew Brees and the Saints have lost two straight in Tampa. (Source: WVUE/Tim Eddington) (Tim Eddington)
By Garland Gillen | December 3, 2018 at 2:37 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 7:53 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints opened as 10-point favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New Orleans (10-2) is coming off a 13-10 loss to the Cowboys. Tampa (5-7) is riding a two-game winning streak after beating the Panthers, 24-17.

The Black and Gold is 9-3 against the spread this season. They covered the spread nine games in a row, until the loss to Dallas.

New Orleans and Tampa Bay kick things off at 12 p.m. on Sunday. You can watch the game locally on WVUE-TV FOX 8.

