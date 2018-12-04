Louisiana failed drug test rate exceeds national average

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC)- At 5.7% Louisiana’s drug test positivity rate is over 1% higher than the national average.
“And my opinion of it is we are right on I-10″ Says owner of All Ways monitoring Tyler Mccann, he continued “Most of our drug and our distribution comes from our borders and distributors through Houston.”
The map shows that Southwest Louisiana specifically is one of the densest failed drug test areas in the state.
Mccan says the most common failed drug tests include the following.
“Marijuana, amphetamines, cocaine use... those are your most common. And then you know from there on you have some pain medication people that are abusing those different things if they’re not on a script than the might fail. They have to produce a prescription.”
Even though the index shows a problem in our area Mccan says there are ways to tackle the issue.
“We have really really good law enforcement in this area. I think the war on drugs will always continue but when you have a community like ours that comes together we make really really good pushes towards getting these drugs off the streets. We have some great great programs in place.”
