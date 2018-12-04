Judge Patricia Minaldi obituary

In 1996 she ran for and was elected as a Judge for the Fourteenth Judicial District Court, the first female judge for the district. In 2003 she was nominated by President George W. Bush to serve as a United States District Judge for the Western District of Louisiana where she served until assuming senior disability status in 2017. She was as talented a jurist as she was an attorney earning praise from practitioners and litigants as being exceedingly fair, honest, and pleasant, affording all their day in court. Throughout her career as a prosecutor and a jurist she was the recipient of many honors and awards.