Fort Polk to close Dec. 5 for National Day of Mourning

Leesville, LA (KPLC) -
As part of the National Day of Mourning in honor of the 41st President of the United States, George H. W. Bush, Fort Polk will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 5.
The following services will be impacted:
- All Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities will be closed (to include Wheelock gym)
- The Community Information Forum is cancelled. The next CIF is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. at Army Community Service, bldg. 920.
- Volunteer Advisory Council is rescheduled to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12 in bldg. 924.
- The Post Retirement Ceremony is rescheduled to Thursday, Dec. 6 at 3:30 p.m. 6 December, 1530 (Boss Town Hall location is moved to the Military Training Center)
- SRP Site will be closed- Minimum Airfield personnel to meet FAA requirements
Still operational /reduced
- Fort Polk’s gates (access control points) will follow normal operating hours
- All child care facilities and programs will be open for normal operating hours
- Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital will be open for regular operating hours
- Vernon / Beauregard Parish Schools are NOT cancelled
- Mission Essential personnel for CAC (others are on-call)
- The Guardian Dining Facility will be open Post College Graduation Ceremony remains scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 6:
Installation will render proper honors to the 41st President of the United States with a firing battery. At noon, a 21-gun salute will be rendered.
At 5 p.m., a 50-gun salute will be rendered. Please be aware that this may cause some noise from Fort Polk.
