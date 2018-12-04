FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny but cooler; heavy rain threat late-week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A cooler day is ahead with morning temperatures in most of Southwest Louisiana well into the 40s with some locations as cool as the upper 30s at sunrise as light northerly winds create a little bit of a wind chill while you’re waiting for the bus this morning. Take a coat and keep at least a lighter jacket through the day as temperatures will be slower to rise out of the 40s through mid-morning and eventually top out in the upper 50s later this afternoon. Clear skies and calmer winds will mean an even colder night on tap tonight with frost likely north of I-10 as temperatures drop into the middle to upper 30s except along the coastline.
Sunny, calm and cool weather continues into Wednesday as high pressure sits almost directly overhead with light winds and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s. A warm-up begins Thursday as onshore winds return and some high-level clouds begin to spread in from the west. This will help send temperatures up into the 60s and as moisture returns in the higher levels of the atmosphere, clouds will continue to thicken up through the afternoon and evening on Thursday with lows in the 50s Friday morning.
Our next weather maker is still a few days away but unfortunately for SW Louisiana has the potential to produce quite a bit of heavy rain over our area late Friday night through Saturday morning. The latest computer guidance shows the bulk of the heaviest rain moving in closer to midnight Saturday morning through mid-morning Saturday with rainfall amounts of up to 2 to 4 inches possible with isolated higher totals. It’s still to early to pinpoint exactly when the rain will begin Friday, so if you have any outdoor plans, pay attention to the forecast as they could be affected by at least some lighter rain even if the heaviest holds off until later in the night.
There could also be a severe component to this rain as well with the low tracking over the state, although those details won’t come in to full view until we get a better idea of the exact track the low takes over the state and other atmospheric conditions that would need to also be present, so stay tuned for updates on that as well! The weather should begin to gradually improve rain-wise by Saturday afternoon and evening although clouds stay thick into Sunday as temperatures tumble.
The upper level trough could bring an additional sprinkle or two on Sunday with temperatures falling into the 40s by Sunday morning and only reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s by Sunday afternoon. Some sunshine will finally return by Monday, with frosty conditions looking to return again early next week!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
