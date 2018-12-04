FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny but cooler; heavy rain threat late-week

Our next weather maker is still a few days away but unfortunately for SW Louisiana has the potential to produce quite a bit of heavy rain over our area late Friday night through Saturday morning. The latest computer guidance shows the bulk of the heaviest rain moving in closer to midnight Saturday morning through mid-morning Saturday with rainfall amounts of up to 2 to 4 inches possible with isolated higher totals. It’s still to early to pinpoint exactly when the rain will begin Friday, so if you have any outdoor plans, pay attention to the forecast as they could be affected by at least some lighter rain even if the heaviest holds off until later in the night.