First Alert Forecast: Frost likely overnight with another beautiful day on Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the evening, it will be nice and clear with no chance of rain. There should be a nice sunset with limited clouds around. The temperatures will be cooling down quickly after sunset. Many places will see the 40s. Depending on how quickly the winds calm down, that will determine how quickly the temperature drops.
Overnight, it will be quite chilly. It will be colder than what we saw this morning. Lows overnight will fall to the mid to upper 30s. Then the winds will likely relax enough to allow some frost to develop. Especially north of I-10. Those living in Allen, Beauregard, or Vernon parish should bring in, or cover their plants. It would not be a bad idea for residents in Calcasieu or Jeff Davis were to do the same.
Not much will change Wednesday. There will still be a lot of sunshine during the day with clear conditions overnight. I do not expect many clouds at all. Highs will be in the 50s, despite the abundant sunshine.
Changes will soon be on their way, though. A high-pressure center by this time is sitting right over us, keeping the rain away. That will be moving off to the east by Thursday.
With the high-pressure moving off to the east on Thursday, that will turn the winds around and will be coming out of the south again. Therefore, the clouds will return, and the humidity will go back up. It will be a little warmer with temperatures reaching the mid 60s. I do not expect any rain on Thursday, even with the increasing clouds.
The rain will hold off until late Friday. So, in the morning hours on Friday, it looks to have just cloudy conditions. By the afternoon, and especially overnight, that is when the rain will come back thanks to a low-pressure center moving nearby.
I have the rain chances up to 60% for Friday and 70% on Saturday. The bulk of the rain looks to be over us by Saturday morning. It may very well take the entire morning for the rain to move away. By Saturday afternoon, it will be cloudy, with lower rain chances.
The good news is that the rain should be gone by Sunday. The bad news is that the clouds will linger around limiting any sunshine. Therefore, temperatures will struggle to warm up during the day.
By Monday of next week, the sunshine will come back, and it will be a great day! The downside of this is that the temperatures will remain cool. Highs will be in the 50s in the afternoon. The sunny conditions will carry over into Tuesday as well making it a great start to next week.
