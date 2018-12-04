First Alert Forecast: Frost likely overnight with another beautiful day on Wednesday

Overnight, it will be quite chilly. It will be colder than what we saw this morning. Lows overnight will fall to the mid to upper 30s. Then the winds will likely relax enough to allow some frost to develop. Especially north of I-10. Those living in Allen, Beauregard, or Vernon parish should bring in, or cover their plants. It would not be a bad idea for residents in Calcasieu or Jeff Davis were to do the same.