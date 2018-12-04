Convicted murderer who escaped from Oklahoma jail caught in Missouri

Convicted murderer who escaped from Oklahoma jail caught in Missouri
Authorities said Patrick M. Walker escaped from jail last week by posing as a cellmate. (KFOR/Tribune/Payne County Jail/CNN)
By Josh White | December 4, 2018 at 4:22 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 4:27 PM

(RNN) – The convicted murderer who allegedly assumed the identity of a cellmate to escape from an Oklahoma jail last week has been apprehended at a motel in St. Louis, MO.

The U.S. Marshals Service said 34-year-old Patrick M. Walker was arrested around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at an extended stay motel, the Associated Press reports.

Authorities said Walker, aka “Notty G,” escaped the Payne County Jail on Thursday by assuming the identity of a cellmate who was being released on bond.

Walker, who’s serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, was temporarily housed at the jail for a court appearance.

Marshals said a female accomplice helped Walker make it to St. Louis. Authorities haven’t immediately released details about the alleged accomplice.

