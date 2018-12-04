Complaints after woman finds unpleasant surprise in Carlyss Park bathroom

“It is unfortunate that someone chose to vandalize the restrooms at Carlyss Park. Our staff work very hard, on a daily basis, to make sure all of our park facilities are clean and as welcoming as possible for the park visitors. It is disheartening that some of our visitors make the choice to damage and try to destroy the facilities that are there for the public to enjoy. We will continue to do our best to make sure our facilities are clean for our park visitors to enjoy.”