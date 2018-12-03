Washington to pay respects, bid farewell to George H.W. Bush

FILE - In this July 15, 2013, file photo, President Barack Obama, right, with former President George H. W. Bush, left, present the 5,000th Daily Point of Light Award to Floyd Hammer and Kathy Hamilton, center, from Union, Iowa, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Obama welcomed Bush to the White House in a salute to public service and to the drive for volunteerism that the 41st president inspired with his "thousand points of light" initiative more than two decades ago. Bush was a humanitarian and made volunteerism a hallmark of his presidency from 1989 to 1993. His “thousand points of light” initiative honored the nation’s volunteers. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (AP)