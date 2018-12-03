VPSO identifies man fatally shot in New Llano

NEW LLANO, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that was fatally shot in New Llano on Saturday.
Mark Fernandez Sr., 54, of Leesville was fatally wounded in the Billy Goat Hill shooting. Two others were wounded. Those victims were taken to a local hospital and are stable at this time.
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 12:20 a.m. Saturday night in regards to an alleged shooting.
On arrival at Billy Goat Hill in New Llano the Sheriff’s Office was able to confirm that there were three victims in the shooting.
Detectives are still speaking with witnesses and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this shooting you’re asked to call 337-239-2233.
