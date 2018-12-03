No. 7 UCF to face No. 11 LSU in Fiesta Bowl

MISSING MILTON: UCF appeared to have endured a big blow when quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a severe leg injury in the regular-season finale against South Florida. Milton was the two-time AAC player of the year and threw for 2,663 yards and 25 touchdowns with six interceptions. The Knights did not suffer a letdown with Darriel Mack Jr. under center in the AAC title game. He ran for four touchdowns, threw for two more and 348 yards while leading UCF back from a 17-point halftime deficit.