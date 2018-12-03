LSU’s Devin White says he’s playing in the Fiesta Bowl

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU linebacker Devin White “cleared up the rumors” of him playing in the Fiesta Bowl against the University of Central Florida.
The Tiger player sent a tweet Monday saying he’ll play in the game and has “business to handle.”
The LSU team will head west for the Playstation Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day to go against the Golden Knights.
Kickoff in Glendale, Ariz., is set for noon CT (11 a.m. local) at State Farm Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network beginning at 10 a.m. CT.
The 48th-annual Fiesta Bowl will mark LSU’s 50th all-time bowl appearance, its first west of Texas.
