LSU cornerback Greedy Williams declares for 2019 NFL Draft

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cornerback Greedy Williams has played his last game for the Purple and Gold. That’s because on Sunday, the shutdown corner declared for the 2019 NFL Draft via Twitter.
The third-year sophomore racked up eight interceptions in two seasons with LSU. Numerous mock drafts have the Shreveport native going in the top 20 of the NFL Draft.
Williams is the first Tiger to declare early for the draft. It’s expected, linebacker Devin White will also put his name in the 2019 NFL Draft.
