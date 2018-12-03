Law enforcement incident may delay release of Brentwood Elementary students

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is delaying the release of Brentwood Elementary School students this afternoon, according to a post on the CPSB Facebook page.
CPSB says there was an incident in the area involving law enforcement and that has caused the delay.
The post also says that all students, faculty, and staff are safe.
Sgt. Jeff Keenum says Lake Charles police received one call about two people with a gun in the area. Officers searched the area, but did not locate anything.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.