Lake Charles Courthouse replica wins 2018 Gingerbread House contest

The annual Gingerbread House Contest winners were announced this weekend at the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Welcome Center, 1205 N. Lakeshore Drive.
The contest, held in conjunction with the annual Southwest Louisiana Christmas Lighting Festival, features awards in different categories including amateurs, school groups, and a professional division. Southwest Louisiana’s goodwill ambassador and mascot, Gumbeaux Gator was on hand to take pictures with the winners.
In the Children’s Division, Sydni Broussard won first place, Adryan and Doryan Savoie came in second, and Ayla Joiner placed third.
In the Pre-K Division, T.H. Watkins, Shelby O’Blanc’s class took first place. Our Lady Queen of Heaven Girl Scouts Daisies Troop 238 came in second.
In the Children with Exceptionalities Division, Kaufman Elementary, Jennifer Cryer’s class took first place. Second place went to Kaufman Elementary, Tina Harris’s class. Third place went to Kaufman Elementary, Heather Lawson’s class.
In the Elementary School Division, Dolby Elementary’s Art Club captured the first-place vote. Rebecca Snead’s class at DeQuincy Elementary School came in second, and Tiffany Hill’s class from E.K. Key Elementary School took third place.
Taking home first place in the Middle School Division was Iowa Middle School, Jamie Robert’s Class. Second place went to the S.J. Welsh, Elizabeth Guidry’s class.
Taking home first place in the High School Division was Sam Houston High School’s Beta Club. Second place went to Washington Marion High’s Art Club. Third place went to LaGrange High School’s National Art Society.
In the Professional Division, Pastry Chef Joseph Agustin with Golden Nugget won first place.
In the Adult Division, Kristan Lau-Easton earned first place. Second place went to Keleigh Dempsey, and Connie Broussard came in third.
The Best of Show went to Pastry Chef Joseph Agustin of Golden Nugget. Chef Agustin’s entry was a holiday-themed model of the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse featuring Christmas trees on the front lawn, garland-wrapped columns, and the courthouse’s signature copper dome.
The winning gingerbread houses will remain on display at the bureau throughout the month of December. Residents and tourists visiting the Welcome Center may vote on the “People’s Choice Award.” The winner will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 26, at 10 a.m. at the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau.
