Jeff Davis man arrested after head-on crash, impairment suspected

JEFF DAVIS, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a head-on crash on La. 102 north of Jennings, according to Derek Senegal with LSP Troop D.
State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Dec. 1. Upon investigation Troopers determined that Brandon Kade Griffith, 39, of Jennings was driving a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck north on La. 102 when he crossed the center line and collided with a southbound 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe head-on. After the impact, the Tahoe ran off the roadway and flipped onto its roof.
Another vehicle, a 2017 Buick Encore, which was following the Tahoe, was struck by debris from the crash, Senegal said.
The occupants of the Tahoe sustained minor injuries except for one, who was flown to a hospital in Lafayette with serious injuries, Senegal said. The driver and passengers in the Buick Encore were not injured.
Alcohol and drug impairment on the part of Griffith is suspected to be a factor in the crash, Senegal said. Griffith was arrested and transported to an area hospital where he refused to provide a blood sample. A ‘no refusal’ warrant was obtained and blood was drawn from Griffith. The toxicology samples will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Griffith was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail on the charges of third-offense DWI, driving left of center, no seat belt, possession of Xanax, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernailia, and first-degree vehicular negligent injury. Griffith was also charged with two counts of possession of mushrooms and heroin, and three counts of vehicular negligent injury.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.