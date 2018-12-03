Germany: Body of missing girl found at shelter, man detained

Undertakers carry the coffin with a 17-years-old girl in St. Augustin near Bonn, western Germany, Monday, Dec. 12, 2018 after the body had been found at a shelter for homeless people and others in western Germany and a resident has been detained. The girl's parents had reported her missing on Friday from her home in a neighboring German region. On Sunday, clothes and a handbag belonging to her were found next to a lake. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP) (Federico Gambarini)