FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Jacket weather returning; rain holding off until late-week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the push of cooler weather back into the state this morning, temperatures will continue their drop through the 40s and lower 50s to start the morning, so grab a jacket on the way out the door this morning along with your sunglasses. The sun will be bright for the morning drive as temperatures gradually warm up through the 50s and eventually into the 60s by afternoon. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures will certainly make for a more normal December feel to start the week.
The coldest air arrives the next couple of days with temperatures in the 30s for lows and highs in the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday, but a big change begins to take shape Thursday and Friday as a storm system begins its approach from Texas. Once the ridge of high pressure moves away from the area, a surface low pressure will begin developing over Texas and will slowly spread across the southern half of Louisiana Friday night into Saturday.
Wednesday and Thursday will continue our nice stretch of dry weather with a few clouds possible by Wednesday and a warm-up as the cold high moves east and allows for an onshore wind to return, kicking temperatures back up into the 60s for highs Thursday and Friday.
Decent model agreement leads to a higher confidence forecast even early this week, with rain beginning Friday and lasting into the first half of Saturday with the potent low bringing heavier rain that could lead to totals of 2 to 4 inches across the state with locally higher amounts. There will be a flood potential as well as a chance a few severe storms. We will continue to monitor this situation and keep you updated through the week, but disruptive weather will likely cause you problems for your Friday night and Saturday morning plans.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
