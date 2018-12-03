FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Jacket weather returning; rain holding off until late-week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the push of cooler weather back into the state this morning, temperatures will continue their drop through the 40s and lower 50s to start the morning, so grab a jacket on the way out the door this morning along with your sunglasses. The sun will be bright for the morning drive as temperatures gradually warm up through the 50s and eventually into the 60s by afternoon. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures will certainly make for a more normal December feel to start the week.