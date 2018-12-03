First Alert Forecast: Great weather for a few days, then the rain returns late this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the afternoon, the weather should be very nice. It will be nice and sunny with no chance of rain. It is a little breezy, though. Winds are up to 10-15 mph. It should be a good day to get outside and enjoy. You may need a light jacket since temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s for the afternoon high.
Through the evening, it will still be nice and clear. There should be a nice sunset since there will be limited clouds and no rain. It may be a little chilly so grab a light jacket if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures should be around the mid to upper 50s. However, those temperatures will be falling quickly after sunset.
Overnight, there will still be no rain around. It will be clear, so you should see many stars. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 30s and low 40s. I do not expect any frost due to the winds remaining high. With the slight breeze, it will prevent any frost from forming.
On Tuesday, there will be a lot of sunshine once again. There may be a few small passing clouds, but they will not bring any rain. It will be another beautiful day. Temperatures will be a little cooler in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the 60s.
Not much will change Wednesday. There will still be a lot of sunshine during the day with clear conditions overnight. Changes will soon be on their way, though. A high-pressure center by this time is sitting right over us, keeping the rain away. That will be moving off to the east by Thursday.
With the high-pressure moving off to the east on Thursday, that will turn the winds around and will be coming out of the south. Therefore, the clouds will return, and the humidity will go back up. It will be a little warmer with temperatures reaching the mid 60s.
The rain will hold off until late Friday. So, in the morning hours on Friday, it looks to have just cloudy conditions. By the afternoon, and especially overnight, that is when the rain will come back thanks to a low-pressure center moving nearby.
I have the rain chances up to 60% for Friday and Saturday since the timing will be late Friday and early Saturday. The timing could still change and shift more toward one day or the other. So, be sure to stay tuned for any updates.
The good news is that the rain should be gone by Sunday making the day nice to get outside. Therefore at least one day over the weekend will be nice.
