Fire damages boat house in Cameron Parish

CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - State Fire Marshal's office investigators are trying to determine what caused a boat house fire at Grosse Savanne Waterfowl and Wildlife Lodge in the Big Lake area of Cameron Parish, according to a news release.
Investigators say the Sunday afternoon fire heavily damaged the boat house and several boats and vehicles.
The State Fire Marshal’s office says the cause of the fire remains undetermined and the investigation is continuing.
