Welsh advances to 2A State Championship Game with 28-21 victory over Many

WELSH, LA (KPLC) - It appeared that Many had all the momentum late in the second quarter after capitalizing on a Welsh turnover to go up 21-7. But, right before the half the Greyhounds struck back and scored a crucial touchdown to narrow the deficit going into the break.
“I had to score. We needed that. We were down a touchdown and had to score so we could get the crowd and the team into it”, said wide receiver Da’Ren Zeno.
“We got in there at halftime and the team told me, ‘Coach, we’re going to win. We’re going to comeback and win’ and when I looked into their eyes there was no doubt in my mind or their minds that’s what they were going to do”, head coach John Richardson said.
And win is what Welsh did. The Greyhounds scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to complete the comeback and down the top seeded Many Tigers. This is now the 4th trip to the Superdome for Welsh but their first time making back to back appearances.
“I love this team with all my heart. We played our hearts out against a good Many team, I give all props and respect to them", said linebacker Alec Iguess. “Nobody had faith in us, everybody thought it was going to be a shootout. Not everybody has faith in our defense so we’re just here to prove them wrong.”
“We got some really good players and really tough kids that really fight hard for us and give us 110 percent. I’m just really proud of them and the way they responded when they were down like that”, said Richardson.
And while the excitement is high for the Greyhounds, they know it’ll be all business when next week rolls around.
“It’s our last time. Some of the seniors won’t play football anymore so we have to go do it again”, Zeno said.
“We’re going for another ring, we’re coming for it.", said Iguess.
