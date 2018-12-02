Retired federal Judge Patricia Minaldi dies at 60

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Retired federal Judge Patricia Head Minaldi has died at 60, the Lake Charles Police Department confirms.
Minaldi was found dead in her Lake Charles home Saturday by Lake Charles police responding to a call for a welfare check, according to a news release from Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.
The death appears to be the result of natural causes, according to Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke.
The next of kin has been notified.
Minaldi earned her law degree from Tulane University before serving as an assistant district attorney in New Orleans and in Calcasieu. She served as a judge in the 14th Judicial District Court from 1996 to 2003 before being appointed by President George W. Bush in 2003 as a federal judge in the Western District of Louisiana, where she served until July 2017.
Minaldi retired from the bench amidst admitted struggles with alcoholism. Minaldi pleaded guilty to first-offense DWI in 2014.
