Remembering President George H.W. Bush in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - On December 1, the nation was mourning the loss of President George H.W Bush. At 94-years-old, Bush died just seven months after wife Barbara Bush.
In 2005, when Hurricane Rita made its way to Louisiana, President Bush made his way to Cameron Parish to help with repairs. In the wake of the storm, the parish had been destroyed.
“Sometimes we felt like we were being forgotten, we had those two storms back to back,” Cameron Parish District Attorney Jennifer Jones said.
She says in 2005, she couldn’t sit by while people struggled. That’s when she was informed about the Hurricane Katrina Disaster Relief Fund, but receiving several no’s from the government.
“{I said,} I just know President Bush would want us to be able to share in that money,” Jones said.
So with a trip to Houston, Jones asked 41 for his help, to which he obliged. She says President Bush personally asked that Kuwait’s 2-million-dollar check be re-allocated to Cameron Parish.
“Of course they wouldn’t tell President Bush no for anything so that’s how we got our money for the hospital,” Jones said.
It wasn’t long before President Bush was in Cameron Parish with George Clooney. Dedicating the money to rebuilding the South Cameron Memorial Hospital.
“You know it meant everything,” Jones said. “At that time we were 60-70 miles to the nearest emergency room once our hospital was gone.”
41 visited once more, immediately looking for Jennifer.
“He said ‘where’s my little dynamo?’” Jones said.
Ultimately changing her life.
“He’s a great help to me, he gave me some very good advice which I use to this day,” Jones said. “Which is stay busy and work hard for other people.”
With the lasting impression on Jones, President Bush has also left his mark on Cameron Parish.
“Many people would’ve died, so he’s saving lives even today,” Jones said. “And we are never going to forget him here.”
President George H.W Bush will be given a state funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C on Wednesday at 11 A.M ET.
Bush’s final resting place will be next to his wife Barbara Bush at the George H.W Bush Presidential Library in College Station.
