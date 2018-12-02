One dead in fatal New Llano shooting

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - One victim is dead and two others wounded after a shooting in New Llano, Louisiana last night, December 1, 2018.
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 12:20 a.m. last night in regards to an alleged shooting.
On arrival at Billy Goat Hill in New Llano the Sheriff’s Office was able to confirm that there were three victims in the shooting. One victim was fatally shot and the other two have been hospitalized.
At this time the Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the names of the victims and are still investigating the incident.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
