MSU organization working to give back to the younger generation

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - One organization at McNeese State University is taking the time to invest in the younger generation.
Though they haven’t been around long, they are already making a difference. FAM, it means focused and motivated and is the background behind the FAM Men's Federation.
“I have a group of brothers that are my backbone,” member Korey London said. “Say I do need something or assistance, then I know that they are behind me 100 percent.”
Founder of the organization Tyler Dixon says he wanted to create a place where men could find solace in helping each other.
“College is hard, and being in college by yourself is hard so I decided to try and make this a support group,” Dixon said.
Instead of staying on campus the organization decided to appeal to a larger audience, specifically the youth. In conjunction with the SWLA shooters, an AAU basketball team, the FAM hosted a workshop to help to teach boys the skills needed to become men.
“We taught them how to control themselves on and off the court kinda,” Dixon said. “Then we taught them how to tie a tie and how to clean their shoes.”
Understanding that being a FAM man must start at a young age.
“If I’m staying focused and motivated now, when I get to that point in the future, it’s not gonna be a hassle,” London said. “It’s not gonna be something I’m lazy about, it’s gonna be something I get done.”
Both Dixon and London attest to the impact of mentoring.
“That mentor program has taught me basically staying focused and motivated, I’m actually going and surpassing my goals and no just being stagnate and staying in one place,” London said.
So for them, the hand that gives back, has come full circle.
“It was really good getting those positive feedback and positive reaction from the kids themselves because those are the ones we really wanted to get to,” Dixon said.
Dixon says the organization is looking to do more workshop within the community in the coming weeks. Including volunteering at an animal shelter and taking kids to some college sporting events.
