LSU will play UCF in the Fiesta Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU is headed to Arizona to face Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl. LSU has never played in the Fiesta Bowl.
Central Florida finished the season with a 13-0 record. The Golden Knights' have won 25 straight games.
The Tigers finished the regular season with a record of 9-3. LSU landed at a No. 11 ranking in the Associated Press poll, and the College Football Playoff rankings.
Last year, LSU lost in the Citrus Bowl to Notre Dame, 21-17.
The Fiesta Bowl kicks off at noon on New Year’s Day.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.