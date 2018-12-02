FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine through this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day today skies remain clear with temperatures continuing to drop as winds shift to out of the north. Overnight lows drop down into the low 50s with clear skies and lowering dewpoints.
Through the day tomorrow temperatures become more seasonal only getting into the upper 60s with ample sunshine. Overnight temperatures cool down to the lower 40s with winds continuing out of the north.
Tuesday temperatures cool even more with high only reaching the 50s through the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Skies remain clear overnight with the coldest temperatures of the week. Temperatures drop into the 30s with patchy frost possible overnight.
Temperatures get into the 50s for highs during the day on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. Overnight temperatures cool down into the 40s.
We begin a warming trend through the weekend as winds shift out of the south and funnel in moisture and the warmer temperatures. A low pressure system moves into the area on Friday bringing the chance for showers and storms. Chances continue through the overnight hours into the day on Saturday. Temperatures cool as a cold front ushers the rain and clouds out of the area on Sunday.
